Singapore names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle after setback in leadership succession

Singapore's Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at a press conference on the country's Covid-19 situation on April 22, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has named a new finance minister, replacing Heng Swee Keat who announced two weeks ago that he will step aside as Lee's designated successor.

Lawrence Wong, the country's current education minister and second finance minister, will helm the finance portfolio from May 15, the prime minister's office said on Friday. Wong is also the co-chair of Singapore's taskforce on Covid-19, and has risen in prominence since the coronavirus outbreak last year.

Wong is among potential candidates that analysts said could eventually take over from Lee as prime minister.

The cabinet shuffle came after Heng's announcement threw Singapore's carefully planned leadership succession into disarray. Heng, who's 60 this year, had cited his age as an obstacle in steering the country in a post-pandemic world.