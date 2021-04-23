Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Kimberly-Clark, Boston Beer, Mattel & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – The consumer products company's stock dropped 6.4% in premarket action after it reported weaker-than-expected profit and sales for its latest quarter and gave a full-year forecast that came in below Wall Street consensus. Kimberly-Clark said it faced a number of challenges during the quarter, including supply chain issues and difficult comparisons to a year ago when consumers stocked up on items as the pandemic began.

Boston Beer (SAM) – The Sam Adams brewer surged 7.6% in premarket action after beating top and bottom line estimates by a wide margin for its latest quarter. Boston Beer's results were helped by a jump in sales for its Truly hard seltzer brand.

Mattel (MAT) – The toy maker's shares rallied 6.8% in premarket action after it reported record 47% sales growth for its latest quarter compared to a year ago. Mattel reported a much smaller-than-expected loss, but revenue beat forecasts on strong sales of toys like Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars.

American Express (AXP) – American Express reported first-quarter profit of $2.74 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 a share. The financial services company's revenue came in slightly short of forecasts. The bottom line was helped by $1.05 billion in credit reserve releases as the macroeconomic environment improved. American Express shares fell 2.2% in premarket trading.

Honeywell (HON) – The industrial conglomerate beat estimates by 12 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share. Revenue beat estimates as well. Sales for Honeywell's aerospace segment declined, but it saw strength in its safety and productivity business. Honeywell shares slid 1.5% in the premarket.

Schlumberger (SLB) – The oilfield services company's shares rose 1.4% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue on improved international drilling activity. That follows upbeat reports earlier this week from rivals Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR).

Intel (INTC) – Intel fell 2.2% in premarket trading despite beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the first quarter. Investors are focusing on a lighter than expected full-year sales forecast, even though the chipmaker raised that outlook from its prior guidance.

Snap (SNAP) – The parent of Snapchat reported a breakeven quarter, compared to consensus forecasts for a 6 cents per share loss. Revenue also beat estimates, as did user growth for Snapchat, and the stock rallied 4.5% in the premarket.

Seagate Technology (STX) – The hard disk drive maker's shares slipped 2% in the premarket despite better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Seagate forecast slightly better-than-expected profit for the full year, with its revenue projection roughly in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Skillz (SKLZ) – The esports platform surged 10.1% in premarket trading following news that Cathie Wood's ARK funds bought another 1.2 million shares following a 5 million share purchase on Wednesday.

Skechers (SKX) – The footwear maker beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, boosted by strong overseas demand for its shoes. Skechers shares soared 10.4% in premarket action.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – The media and entertainment company's shares rose 2.9% in premarket action after it reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter. Profit fell from a year ago, however, reflecting a decline in live events due to the pandemic.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – The chipmaker is buying the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs (SLAB) for $2.75 billion in cash. The deal will help Skyworks expand into new markets like electric vehicles and 5G technology. Skyworks rose 4.1% in the premarket, while Silicon Labs rallied 12.3% after saying it would return $2 billion of the deal's proceeds to shareholders.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) – The motorcycle maker's stock fell 2.6% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to "underweight" from "equal-weight." The stock rallied after strong first-quarter earnings, but Morgan Stanley said recent positive dynamics are now priced in and that investors are underappreciating the challenges that lie ahead.