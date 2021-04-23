'Ed tech' is booming: Wall Street analysts reveal how to trade the $5 trillion education market

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Coursera, (NYSE: COUR), today, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering. To honor the occasion, Coursera Founders Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller and Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda virtually ring The Opening Bell®.

Education stocks — and ed tech shares in particular — are set to accelerate in the coming months according to analysts at banks including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, who recommended a raft of stocks in the sector.

As the pandemic hit, shelter-in-place orders around the world pushed 1.5 billion children into remote learning, according to UNESCO figures. Education app downloads shot up during March 2020, while executives switched to online training.

Goldman Sachs analysts noted that global education stocks outperformed the MSCI World Index by around 54% in the 12 months to Feb. 1, when weighted by market capitalization, and by an impressive 135% over the past three years.

Meanwhile, UBS said the market has massive potential. "Global education (is) a $5 trillion elephant that is underrepresented in the capital market," its analysts wrote in a research note late last year.

These are some of the investment banks' favorite stocks in the sector: