The pause on federal student loan payments ends Sept. 30—here's how to prepare

When the coronavirus pandemic first swept the United States in March 2020, student debt relief was among the first policies enacted to help struggling Americans. Since March 27, 2020, federal student loan interest rates have been set to 0% and payments have been paused. But the policy is set to expire on Oct. 1, 2021. The pause has provided significant relief for the roughly 42 million Americans who owe federal student loans. Credit scores among borrowers have increased and the Department of Education estimates that the policy collectively saved borrowers roughly $4.8 billion per month worth of accrued interest. However, many Americans, including student debt holders, continue to struggle with a difficult labor market and some experts worry borrowers will not be prepared to resume payments. Here's a timeline of the policy, and what it means for you:

Timeline

The CARES Act, passed on March 27, 2020, paused federal student loan payments through Sept. 30 and temporarily set the federal student loan interest rate to 0%. On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum ordering Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to extend student loan relief policies included in the CARES Act through the end of December. On Aug. 21, DeVos implemented the measure, providing student loan borrowers with an additional three months of relief. On Dec. 4, 2020, the relief measures were extended through Jan. 31, 2021. On President Joseph Biden's first day as president on Jan. 20, 2021, he extended the pause on federal student loan payments through Sept. 30, 2021.

How to prepare