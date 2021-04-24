State Department has warned against travel to 80% of the world. Here's what you need to know

You may want to reconsider any plans to travel abroad.

That's the recommendation from the U.S. State Department, which updated its Travel Advisories list this week warning Americans against foreign travel to include about 80% of countries worldwide.

Calling the risks the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic poses to travelers as "unprecedented," the State Department said in an April 19 statement that it "strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad."

The department said its advisories will now better reflect Travel Health Notices issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as taking into account factors such as in-country testing availability and travel restrictions on U.S. citizens.

"We believe the updated framework will help Americans make better-informed decisions about the safety of international travel," said a State Department official. "We are closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, and will continue to update our destination-specific information for U.S. travelers as conditions evolve."

As a result of the update, some 8 out of 10 nations around the globe are classified as "Level 4: Do Not Travel." More than 100 countries were recategorized Level 4, including popular destinations such as Canada, France, Mexico and the U.K.

The nations not downgraded to Level 4 are largely in East Asia, Oceania and parts of Africa and the Caribbean.