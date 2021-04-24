Netflix faces another year with the most Oscar nominations and the likelihood of few wins

In recent years, Netflix's films have had no trouble earning top spots on Oscar ballots, but it has had a hard time turning those nominations into trophies.

The streaming service first appeared on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' radar in 2013 when it was nominated for best documentary feature for "The Square."

Eight years later, Netflix has a total of 36 Oscar nominations across 17 films — the most of any distributor in this year's slate. Its film "Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, leads the pack with 10 nods.

While Netflix is outpacing its rivals in nominations in recent years, it hasn't collected many wins. Since 2013, the streamer has garnered 54 nominations and 8 wins.

In the past, some have attributed Netflix's lack of wins to Hollywood being wary of rewarding the streaming service with top prizes because of how it has rebuffed traditional theatrical release windows, a sacred piece of the film industry. However, it's much more likely that it's a combination of steep competition and Netflix having multiple films nominated for the same categories. This year, for example, "Mank" and "Trial of the Chicago 7," which are both Netflix films, are up against each other for best picture.

Last year, Netflix had 24 nominations, the most of any distributor at the Academy Awards, but won only two categories. It seems the streaming service could be poised for a repeat of that fate this year. However, Netflix's track record of nominations proves that it has a place in Hollywood.