Two SpaceX crew spacecraft are now docked to the space station, as the Crew-2 mission arrives

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour docks with the International Space Station on April 24, 2021.

The second operational SpaceX crew mission arrived at the International Space Station early on Saturday morning, carrying four astronauts for a six month stay in space.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft 'Endeavour,' which launched on a Falcon 9 rocket the day before, docked with the ISS at 5:22 a.m. EDT. The capsule carries an international cadre of astronauts: NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and ESA's Thomas Pesquet.

"Welcome to ISS, we are so excited to have you aboard," NASA astronaut and space station commander Shannon Walker said.

The Crew-2 mission temporarily brings the total number of astronauts on board the orbiting research laboratory to 11.