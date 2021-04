The smelter is melting copper on July 23, 2020 in Jinhua, Zhejiang, China.

Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a decade on Monday, as a jumpstart in global manufacturing pushes demand for the metal higher.

Copper advanced more than 1% to trade at $4.4265 per pound — its highest level since Aug. 2011 — after turning in three straight weeks of gains.