U.S. vaccination pace slows as average daily cases drop below 60,000

A man receives a shot at the FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on the first day the site resumed offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the lifting of the pause ordered by the FDA and the CDC due to blood clot concerns.

The rate of Covid vaccinations in the U.S. continued to slide in recent days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as the seven-day average of daily shots reported administered fell to 2.7 million on Monday. That's the lowest level since late March.

Daily vaccinations rose for weeks, reaching an average of nearly 3.4 million on April 13, before falling.

At the same time, daily U.S. case counts are declining. The seven-day average of daily new infections dropped below 60,000 on Friday for the first time since March 25.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The United States is averaging 2.7 million reported shots per day over the past seven days, CDC data shows, a level that has been trending downward.

U.S. health regulators on Friday lifted a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, and a third vaccine option may help boost the pace of the rollout.