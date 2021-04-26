Evercore ISI hikes McDonald's price target, calls it an international reopening play

An employee wearing protective gloves handles an order at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 6ft social distancing measure.

Shares of McDonald's could get a boost ahead of the reopening of Europe and other international markets, similar to the boost U.S. restaurant stocks saw during the winter, according to Evercore ISI.

The firm raised its price target on the stock on Monday, highlighting potential tailwinds for McDonald's from its international footprint and technology build-out.