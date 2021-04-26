CNBC Pro

Evercore ISI hikes McDonald's price target, calls it an international reopening play

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
An employee wearing protective gloves handles an order at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 6ft social distancing measure.
Piroschka van de Wouw | Reuters

Shares of McDonald's could get a boost ahead of the reopening of Europe and other international markets, similar to the boost U.S. restaurant stocks saw during the winter, according to Evercore ISI.

The firm raised its price target on the stock on Monday, highlighting potential tailwinds for McDonald's from its international footprint and technology build-out.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Simon Property Group as focus turns to the reopening story for malls
Jesse Pound32 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Discover Financial, sees 17% upside
Jesse Pound2 min ago
CNBC ProIt's time for red-hot Etsy shares to take a break, KeyBanc says
Jesse Pound8 min ago
Read More