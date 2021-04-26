Goldman Sachs sees UK recovery outpacing the U.S. this year

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its forecasts for the U.K. economy in 2021, and now sees it outpacing the U.S.

The U.K.'s flash composite PMI (purchasing managers' index) reading for April surged to 60.0 from 56.4 in March, its highest level since November 2013 and a far sharper incline than anticipated, as the country embarks on a phased exit from nationwide lockdown measures.

Retail sales also vastly outstripped expectations in March to climb 5.4% from the previous month, while a GfK survey showed British consumer sentiment this month rising to its highest point since the pandemic.

"Moreover, Covid case growth has remained low and the vaccine roll-out has surged ahead, with half of the population vaccinated. We therefore see the government's reopening plans as on track, with phase 3 to start on May 17," Chief European Economist Sven Jari Stehn said in a research note Sunday night.

"As a result, we expect very strong growth in the April and May data, and remain comfortable with our 5.5% (not annualized) growth forecast for Q2," Stehn added.