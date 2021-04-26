Major corporations have lobbied White House, Congress on Biden's massive spending plans

U.S. President Joe Biden leaves delivers remarks on his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, at the White House, Washington, April 14, 2021.

Several corporate giants have been actively lobbying the White House and members of Congress over two of President Joe Biden's massive spending packages.

At least two dozen organizations have focused their lobbying efforts on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which he signed into law in March, and his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, according to first quarter disclosure reports reviewed by CNBC. The reports span from January, the same month Biden was inaugurated, through the end of March.

Microsoft, Koch Industries, Verizon, Delta, Bayer, Pacific Gas and Electric, T-Mobile, Lockheed Martin and Comcast are among the companies that have lobbied officials over the Covid bill or the infrastructure package. In some cases, the corporations lobbied D.C. power brokers over both measures.

Major trade groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufactures have also deployed lobbyists to influence the initiatives.

Corporate lobbyists engaged with various departments within Biden's administration, including the White House Office, which is headed by the president's chief of staff, Ron Klain.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment. All of the companies mentioned in this story either declined to comment or did not return requests seeking comment.