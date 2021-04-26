Those $1,400 stimulus checks are still arriving by mail. Here’s how to spot them

If you're still waiting on your $1,400 stimulus check, it could be in the mail.

The government announced last week it had sent a sixth batch of stimulus checks. This time, that included more paper checks than direct deposit payments.

Of the 2 million checks that were recently sent, almost 1.1 million were issued by paper check while 900,000 were sent by direct deposit.

The $1,400 stimulus checks were authorized by Congress in March. Since that time, the government has sent about 161 million payments worth more than $379 billion.

The payments include up to $1,400 per person, including dependents, so long as they meet certain income thresholds and other requirements.

To get payments to people faster, the IRS will use direct deposit when possible. For that, the tax agency must already have a person's bank account information on file.

If someone's bank account has been closed, for example, their payment will be reissued through the mail.

The IRS has released images of what people should be on the lookout for in the mail this time.