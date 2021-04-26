These stocks with hefty capital gains could face pressure if taxes rise, says Goldman Sachs

President Joe Biden exits after speaking in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

A handful of tech and green energy stocks could be see particularly exposed to selling pressure if the Biden administration hikes capital gains taxes, according to Goldman Sachs.

President Joe Biden will reportedly propose moving the capital gains tax rate for high-income earners to 39.6%, which would be pushed above 40% when accounting for an existing surcharge to fund programs from the Affordable Care Act.

That could cause investors to take a closer look at whether to sell their biggest winners. Goldman Sachs researchers looked at four time periods over the last decade to identify some of the stocks that might be most at risk.