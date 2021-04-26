What to watch today: Stock futures mixed as Tesla kicks off tech earnings

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Albertsons (ACI) came in 9 cents a share ahead of consensus, with quarterly profit of 60 cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates. The grocery store operator predicted comparable sales for the current fiscal year falling between 6% and 7.5%. The stock was down 1.5% in premarket trading. Otis Worldwide (OTIS) beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share. Revenue came in above forecasts as well. The maker of elevators and escalators also raised its full-year forecast as organic sales continue to improve. Its stock jumped 5.2% in the premarket. Check Point Software (CHKP) reported quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped Wall Street forecasts amid elevated demand for its cybersecurity solutions as many employees continued to work from home. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) will acquire fellow regional bank Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.6 billion. Michigan-based Flagstar saw its stock surge 3.6% in the premarket. Pearson (PSO) reported better-than-expected profit for its latest quarter, with the online education company seeing improved sales of digital course materials and eBooks. The stock jumped 3.1% in premarket action. Philips (PHG) lifted its full-year forecast after the Dutch health equipment maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Philips also said it expected growth in its Connected Care unit to slow this year, and put aside 250 million euros for possible risks related to its respiratory care devices. Its stock slid 3.7% in premarket trading. Kansas City Southern (KSU) said it would open talks with Canadian National Railway (CNI), even though the rail operator said it remained bound by the terms of a takeover agreement Canadian Pacific Railway (CP). The Canadian National deal is worth $325 per share in cash and stock, compared to $275 for the Canadian Pacific offer. Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) is evaluating proposals for reworking the debt of its regional sports network unit, according to a Bloomberg report. The TV station operator is also said to be in talks with two sports betting companies for marketing partnerships, similar to the deal it struck last year with Bally's (BALY). Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 4.3% in premarket trading, with the cryptocurrency exchange's shares moving in conjunction with a rebound in the price of bitcoin this morning.

WATERCOOLER