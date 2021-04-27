CNBC Pro

Here's what every major analyst said about Tesla's first quarter earnings

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Michael Bloom
Share
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stands on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020.
Patrick Pleul | picture alliance | Getty Images

Tesla added a new wrinkle to its quarterly earnings reports on Monday, drawing another battle line for analysts who cover the closely followed electric vehicle stock.

The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter, thanks in party to a major boost from sales of bitcoin. The quarter's combination of record vehicle deliveries with profits largely dependent on a volatile cryptocurrency and regulatory credits did little to settle the debate around the stock.

Opinions about Tesla vary widely across Wall Street, leading to different interpretations of the company's financial results. Here's what major analysts had to say about the report.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTelsey keeps $30 target on GameStop, says we still don't know what the company's plan is
Maggie Fitzgerald14 min ago
CNBC ProVerizon downgraded by MoffettNathanson, citing price competition from AT&T
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Schwab, says rising rates will extend stock's rapid climb
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More