Here's what every major analyst said about Tesla's first quarter earnings

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, stands on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory. In Grünheide near Berlin, September 3, 2020.

Tesla added a new wrinkle to its quarterly earnings reports on Monday, drawing another battle line for analysts who cover the closely followed electric vehicle stock.

The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter, thanks in party to a major boost from sales of bitcoin. The quarter's combination of record vehicle deliveries with profits largely dependent on a volatile cryptocurrency and regulatory credits did little to settle the debate around the stock.

Opinions about Tesla vary widely across Wall Street, leading to different interpretations of the company's financial results. Here's what major analysts had to say about the report.