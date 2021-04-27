CDC says fully vaccinated people can exercise, hold small gatherings outdoors without masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its public health guidance Tuesday, saying fully vaccinated people can exercise and attend small gatherings outdoors without wearing a face mask.

People two weeks removed from their last vaccine can exercise alone or with other household members outside without a face covering, the CDC said. They can also meet outdoors with a small group of other fully vaccinated people, or a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the agency added. The guidance did not say what counts as a small gathering.

Dining unmasked at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households is also acceptable, according to the CDC.

The agency still recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask at outdoor spaces where the risk of Covid-19 is less clear. Those include sporting events, concerts, parades and other crowded places.

"In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown," the CDC wrote in its guidance. "Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required."

"CDC cannot provide the specific risk level for every activity in every community, so it is important to consider your own personal situation and the risk to you, your family, and your community before venturing out without a mask," the agency added.

Some former health officials and infectious disease experts have been saying outdoor mask mandates are no longer necessary as the U.S. vaccinates more Americans.

As of Monday, more than 140 million Americans, or 42.5% of the total population, had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data compiled by the CDC. Roughly 95.8 million Americans, or 28.9% of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

During a press briefing Tuesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she hopes the new guidance will encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.