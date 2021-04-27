Jim Cramer reveals his guide to the 'earnings gauntlet' as the biggest companies report

It's a challenging moment for traders to game the market with Wall Street in the throes of earnings season, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

"Welcome to the gauntlet, the 72-hour period where the bulk of the biggest companies report. It's pure mayhem out there," the "Mad Money" host said. "Stocks are flying all over the place. You've got lots of operators who aren't investing, they aren't even trading; they're just gambling, and often gambling ends badly."

The comments come after household names like Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet, Starbucks and Visa all posted quarterly results on the same day.