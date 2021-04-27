Credit Suisse upgrades Schwab, says rising rates will extend stock's rapid climb

Charles Schwab is set up to continue its strong run in the years ahead as the U.S. economy moves into a favorable part of the economic cycle for the brokerage firm, Credit Suisse said Tuesday.

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral, saying that the rising rate environment should provide an extra tailwind for the company. Schwab's stock has more than doubled since July and is trading near its all-time high.