Former Obama White House advisor Seth Andrew arrested, accused of stealing from charter school he founded

Seth Andrew, who served as an education advisor in the Obama White House, has been arrested Tuesday morning on charges of scheming to steal $218,005 from a charter school network that he founded, federal authorities said.

Andrew, 42, was arrested in New York City, and is due to appear in court later in the day in Manhattan federal court in the case.

He is accused of using more than half of the allegedly stolen money to maintain a bank account minimum that gave him a more favorable interest rate for his home mortgage.

Andrew, who is married to CBS News anchor Lana Zak, is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements to a financial institution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is prosecuting the case.

He is the founder of Democracy Prep Public Schools, which has operated schools in Harlem and The Bronx in New York City, Camden, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Baton Rouge.

The current CEO of Democracy Prep, Natasha Trivers, in an email to the network's families, alumni and scholars said that Andrew's alleged theft was uncovered and authorities were tipped off after Trivers took over her post in 2019, and "instituted a series of financial safeguards that led directly to the discovery of Seth's unauthorized withdrawals."

"Seth left our network in 2013, Trivers wrote. "His alleged actions are a profound betrayal of all that we stand for and to you and your children, the scholars and families that we serve. To be clear, at no time did the alleged crimes pose any risk to our students, staff or operations in any way."

Trivers added: "The network's finances remain strong, and at no time did any of the activity by Seth Andrew have any adverse effect on our scholars or the functioning of our schools."

Andrew currently is CEO of Democracy Builders, which bills itself as a "social sector studio that has launched more than $1b in enterprises that are changing the face of education, democracy, and technology around the world."

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement said, "Seth Andrew abused his position as a founder of a charter school network to steal from the very same schools he helped create."

"Andrew is not only alleged to have stolen the schools' money but also to have used the stolen funds to obtain a savings on a mortgage for a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment," Strauss said.