Jim Cramer on how investors can play potential short-term pain in the market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday revealed how he's approaching the market, should stocks run into a volatile period in the near future.

Reacting to analysis from Carolyn Boroden, a technician who runs FibonacciQueen.com and contributes to RealMoney.com, Cramer offered a strategy to weather a sell-off in the current environment.

If the S&P 500 is due for a short-term downtrend, Cramer recommended that the average investor hold on and ride it out. As for those looking to trade out and back into their holdings, he broke down Boroden's sell trigger.

"Watch the S&P … 5-day (blue line) exponential moving average and its 13-day, red line, exponential moving average," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "If the 5-day crosses below the 13, indicating that's momentum turned against you, it's also your cue to get out of Dodge."