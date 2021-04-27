Companies are going green. These clean tech names will get a boost, says Raymond James

Corporations are pledging to go green, but they'll need help making the transition to renewable energy. That development translates to upside for companies like SunPower, according to Raymond James.

Last week RE100, a global coalition of companies targeting 100% renewable energy, topped 300 members. The coalition, which is made up of companies outside the energy industry, requires joiners to commit to 100% renewable energy by 2050 and at least 60% by 2030.