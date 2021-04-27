CNBC Pro

Tom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
A driver for an independent contractor wears a protective mask while operating a delivery truck to delivery N95 respirator masks outside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ground sorting facility in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tom Lee said on Tuesday that investors might be too heavily skewed toward growth and defensive names.
Instead, they should add exposure to stocks that will benefit from a robust U.S. economic recovery.

Although forecasters are widely predicting strong gross domestic product growth, the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said on "Closing Bell" he feels investors' portfolios can be better positioned to capture it.

"I think there's a demand surprise that's being communicated through the commodity prices surging," Lee said, such as lumber for housing. "I think oil is hinting that there's going to be quite a big consumer recovery, too, so I actually think it's a bullish sign."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProHedge fund manager Dan Niles is short Tesla, but is betting on electric vehicles with this stock
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
CNBC ProWhy Tom Lee expects to see a 'real rejuvenation' of the stock market rally
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProCramer says he'd advise buying a Netflix post-earnings dip if shares fall to this price
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More