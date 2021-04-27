Tom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’

A driver for an independent contractor wears a protective mask while operating a delivery truck to delivery N95 respirator masks outside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ground sorting facility in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Tom Lee said on Tuesday that investors might be too heavily skewed toward growth and defensive names.
Instead, they should add exposure to stocks that will benefit from a robust U.S. economic recovery.
Although forecasters are widely predicting strong gross domestic product growth, the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said on "Closing Bell" he feels investors' portfolios can be better positioned to capture it.
"I think there's a demand surprise that's being communicated through the commodity prices surging," Lee said, such as lumber for housing. "I think oil is hinting that there's going to be quite a big consumer recovery, too, so I actually think it's a bullish sign."