UBS takes a hit from Archegos scandal as it reports first-quarter net profit of $1.8 billion

The logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall is seen on its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich.

LONDON — UBS reported on Tuesday net income of $1.8 billion for the first quarter of 2021, as it revealed a hit to earnings from the scandal involving Archegos Capital.

The bank said profit was $434 million lower as a result of the default by the Archegos hedge fund, which collapsed last month after taking on too much risk. UBS' investment bank reported a $774 million loss relating to Archegos, which was a client of its prime brokerage business.

A number of banks have been affected by the scandal, including Credit Suisse, which reported last week a net loss for the quarter on the back of a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.8 billion) hit from the collapse of the same U.S. hedge fund.

"Our first quarter results also factored in a loss related to the default by a single US-based prime brokerage client. We are all clearly disappointed and are taking this very seriously," Ralph Hamers, UBS's CEO said in a statement, adding that a detailed review of risk management was underway.

UBS' net income for the first quarter marked a 14% increase from a year earlier. Analysts had expected the figure to come in at $1.6 billion over the period, according to Refinitiv.

Going forward, UBS said that revenues in the second quarter will be affected by "seasonal factors," such as lower client activity compared to the first three months of the year. The Swiss bank expects a positive effect from higher asset prices, but warned that there is "continued uncertainty" about the economic recovery, which could impact its next earnings.

Other highlights for the quarter: