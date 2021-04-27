CNBC Pro

Verizon downgraded by MoffettNathanson, citing price competition from AT&T

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Pedestrians walk by a Verizon 5G sign in New York, April 3, 2021.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

A brewing price war between mobile phone carriers is undermining the bull case for Verizon's stock, Craig Moffett from MoffettNathanson said Tuesday.

The analyst downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on the heels of last week's better-than-expected earnings report from AT&T. That performance should allow AT&T to continue with its promotion pricing stance, dinging its competitors, Moffett said in a note to clients.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Schwab, says rising rates will extend stock's rapid climb
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProDraftKings and Penn National can both be winners in online gambling, Needham says
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThere’s 'substantial’ value in these two oil majors, Morgan Stanley says
Lucy Handleyan hour ago
Read More