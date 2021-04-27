Verizon downgraded by MoffettNathanson, citing price competition from AT&T

A brewing price war between mobile phone carriers is undermining the bull case for Verizon's stock, Craig Moffett from MoffettNathanson said Tuesday.

The analyst downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on the heels of last week's better-than-expected earnings report from AT&T. That performance should allow AT&T to continue with its promotion pricing stance, dinging its competitors, Moffett said in a note to clients.