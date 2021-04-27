From F-150 to chip shortage: What investors should know before Ford reports first-quarter results on Wednesday

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first new all-electric vehicle under an $11 billion investment plan in electrified vehicles through 2022.

Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic shuttering auto plants nationwide last spring, Jim Farley, then Ford Motor's second-in-command, said the automaker is at its best during a crisis.

It's hard to argue with the now-CEO's comments as Ford prepares to release its first-quarter earnings Wednesday following a year of crises. Wall Street is optimistic, if not bullish, about the company despite the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing global chip shortage that has shuttered many of the automaker's plants.

Average estimates of analysts compiled by Refinitiv expect Ford to report a first-quarter profit of 21 cents a share and $32.23 billion in automotive revenue, a 2.8% decline compared with a year earlier.