From F-150 to chip shortage: What investors should know before Ford reports first-quarter results on Wednesday

Key Points
- Wall Street analysts are optimistic, if not bullish, about Ford despite the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing global chip shortage that has shuttered many of the automaker's North American plants.
- Shares of Ford are up by about 140% during the past 12 months. They've risen 41% in 2021.
- Investors will be watching Ford's earnings, but they'll be more interested in any change to its guidance for 2021 due to the chip shortage.
The Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first new all-electric vehicle under an $11 billion investment plan in electrified vehicles through 2022.
Michael Wayland / CNBC
Ahead of the coronavirus pandemic shuttering auto plants nationwide last spring, Jim Farley, then Ford Motor's second-in-command, said the automaker is at its best during a crisis.
It's hard to argue with the now-CEO's comments as Ford prepares to release its first-quarter earnings Wednesday following a year of crises. Wall Street is optimistic, if not bullish, about the company despite the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing global chip shortage that has shuttered many of the automaker's plants.
Average estimates of analysts compiled by Refinitiv expect Ford to report a first-quarter profit of 21 cents a share and $32.23 billion in automotive revenue, a 2.8% decline compared with a year earlier.