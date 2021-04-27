What to watch today: Futures flat ahead of tech earnings and after Nasdaq, S&P 500 records

Tesla (TSLA) shares, up 4.6% in 2021 and more than 400% in the past 12 months, slipped 2% in Tuesday's premarket. Elon Musk's electric auto maker late Monday handily beat expectations with per-share adjusted earnings of 93 cents in the first quarter. (CNBC)



Results at Tesla were buoyed by regulatory credits and a $101 million positive impact from bitcoin sales. Revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter also exceeded estimates. Tesla delivered 184,800 Model 3 and Model Y cars in Q1, beating expectations and setting a company record. (CNBC)

Among Tuesday's earnings before the opening bell, UPS (UPS) easily beat estimates with first-quarter profit of $2.77 per share and revenue of nearly $23 billion, benefiting from a surge in online purchases during the Covid pandemic. Shares soared more than 6% in premarket trading. (Reuters)

Shares of GameStop (GME) jumped 9% in Tuesday's premarket to nearly $185 each, the morning after the video game retailer said it completed the sale of 3.5 million additional shares, raising $551 million to aid in its digital transformation. The stock, favored by the Reddit retail traders, closed up nearly 12% on Monday. It's up almost 800% year to date. (CNBC)

The CDC is expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for unvaccinated people Tuesday, ahead of a planned speech by President Joe Biden later in the day on the state of the pandemic response. The White House said Monday it will share with the world roughly 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN) vaccine produced in the U.S. but not yet cleared in this country. (AP)



* British PM provokes fury over alleged ‘let bodies pile high’ Covid comments (CNBC)

Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and gatekeeper of new tax legislation, plans Tuesday to outline investments in what Democrats are calling "human capital." The Massachusetts lawmaker's bill would provide universal paid family and medical leave of up to 12 weeks and would be worth about two-thirds of a worker's wages. (CNBC)



* Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour (Reuters)

* For retirees, rising costs outpace Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (CNBC)

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office against NASA, challenging the space agency's award of a nearly $3 billion moon lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX earlier this month. Blue Origin decried the award as "flawed" in a statement to CNBC, saying that NASA "moved the goalposts at the last minute." (CNBC)

Lyft (LYFT) gained nearly 3% in premarket trade after announcing that it's selling its self-driving technology unit to Toyota (TM) for $550 million. The ride-hailing company said the sale will allow it to become profitable sooner than it had previously projected. (CNBC)



* Toyota truck subsidiary and EV start-up ink deal for electric trucks (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is expanding its service that lets delivery people drop off groceries inside shoppers' garages. Starting on Tuesday, Prime members in more than 5,000 cities across the U.S. can access the service. The service is part of Amazon Key, which enables delivery drivers to drop packages in garages, homes, cars and businesses. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has released iOS 14.5, its big new software update for iPhones. It adds a lot of new features, but the one that's been grabbing headlines is its new privacy change, which gives users more transparency and control over apps that want to track them for advertising. (CNBC)



* Spotify launches paid podcasts, says creators could make more than through Apple (CNBC)