Amazon to hike wages for over 500,000 workers

A worker loads customer orders into a waiting tractor-trailer inside the million-square foot Amazon distribution warehouse that opened last fall in Fall River, MA on Mar. 23, 2017.

Amazon announced Wednesday it will give more than 500,000 workers a raise.

Amazon will hike pay by at least 50 cents to up to $3 an hour for over half a million employees, Darcie Henry, vice president of global HR for Amazon, said in a blog post on the company's website. Amazon will spend more than $1 billion on incremental pay for these workers, Henry said.

The pay raises will start to take effect in mid-May through early June of this year, Henry said.

In 2018, following pressure from politicians and worker advocacy groups, Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all U.S. employees.

The e-commerce giant is the country's second-largest private employer in the U.S., behind retail rival Walmart, with more than 800,000 employees nationwide.