Apple just recorded a 42.5% gross margin for the quarter, the highest in nine years

Apple's 38% gross margin was about as certain as death and taxes.

Until recently.

In its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Apple said that its gross margin — the percentage of revenue left after accounting for the cost of goods sold — jumped to 42.5%. In the prior period, the figure was 40%.

It's the highest margin for Apple since 2012, when the company was less than half its current size. Between 2013 and 2020, the number hovered between 37% and 39%, more often than not sitting right at 38%, according to FactSet.

Apple, the most valuable company in the U.S., is squeezing more profit out of its business by getting buyers of its iPhones and iPads to spend more money on services like iTunes, Apple Music, Apple Pay and App Store purchases. In reporting better-than-expected sales and earnings figures for the quarter, Apple said the services business jumped 27% from a year earlier, while its services gross margin expanded to 70% from 65% last year at this time and 64% a year before that.