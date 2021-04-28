Live updates: Joe Biden addresses Congress for the first time as president

President Joe Biden will make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday night. He will press his so-far popular agenda, which includes a $2 trillion infrastructure plan and a newly unveiled, $1.8 trillion plan for families, children and students.

With these proposals, Biden is looking to sustain economic growth following the passage of his massive Covid relief and stimulus plan and as the country recovers from the pandemic. He is also pushing for mass vaccinations against Covid as demand slips slightly and cases come down.

The president has also made the case for a broad green-energy initiative as part of his infrastructure and jobs plan, in a bid to restructure the economy for years to come.

Members of his party may be looking for him to address health care as a priority during the speech. His proposals lack a Medicare expansion and other health-care initiatives pushed by several key Democrats.

Biden is also expected to touch on racial justice as the country contends with new instances of police violence against Black people as well as the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin, a former police officer in Minneapolis, was found guilty last week in the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd last year.

The speech is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET.