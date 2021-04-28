Biden's $1.8 trillion plan to help families would retain enhanced Obamacare premium subsidies

A temporary federal policy aimed at making health insurance more affordable for tens of millions of Americans could become permanent.

Under President Joe Biden's $1.8 trillion plan to help families and children, which he will propose to Congress on Wednesday night, he would permanently extend recently expanded premium subsidies available for private health insurance through the public marketplace. The $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill enacted in March made the subsidies more generous for two years and expanded who can qualify for them.

The idea is to build on the Affordable Care Act of 2010, otherwise known as Obamacare, which authorized the public exchanges and the financial help for paying premiums.

"This would be significant because the temporary subsidies are in part intended to provide Covid relief but also address some fundamental problems with the Affordable Care Act," said Cynthia Cox, a vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of its ACA program.

"Whether people like or hate the ACA, they'd agree that it's had problems," Cox said. "The temporary [larger] subsidies help those who have been priced out and make it easier to afford lower-deductible health plans."

Biden's other health-care-related ideas — such as lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 60 from 65 and creating a public health option — are not included in his new legislative proposal, called the American Families Plan. The provision to lock in the enhanced premium subsidies would cost an estimated $200 billion.