CNBC Pro

Cramer says Microsoft is 'the stock to buy' on its post-earnings dip

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella talks at a Microsoft news conference October 26, 2016. in New York.
Don Emmert | AFP | Getty Images

The post-earnings decline in Microsoft's stock is a perfect buying opportunity, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Shares of the tech giant were trading lower by more than 2% in the premarket as investors digested the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Quarterly revenue of $41.71 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.95 were both better than Wall Street expectations.

The stock was still down nearly 2.3% when the market opened.

"This is ridiculous. That's the stock to buy this morning," Cramer said before the bell Wednesday on "Squawk Box."

"There's just a knee-jerk decline," he said. "The decline tends to work all day because the brokers want to try to be able to get the sellers the best price."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProTom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProHedge fund manager Dan Niles is short Tesla, but is betting on electric vehicles with this stock
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProWhy Tom Lee expects to see a 'real rejuvenation' of the stock market rally
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More