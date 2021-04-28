Cramer says Microsoft is 'the stock to buy' on its post-earnings dip

The post-earnings decline in Microsoft's stock is a perfect buying opportunity, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Shares of the tech giant were trading lower by more than 2% in the premarket as investors digested the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Quarterly revenue of $41.71 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.95 were both better than Wall Street expectations.

The stock was still down nearly 2.3% when the market opened.

"This is ridiculous. That's the stock to buy this morning," Cramer said before the bell Wednesday on "Squawk Box."

"There's just a knee-jerk decline," he said. "The decline tends to work all day because the brokers want to try to be able to get the sellers the best price."