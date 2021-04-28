European markets head for mixed open ahead of Fed, earnings reports

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Wednesday as global markets await comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

London's FTSE is seen opening 19 points higher at 6,948, Germany's DAX down 4 points at 15,241, France's CAC 40 up 9 points at 6,271 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 8 points at 24,235, according to IG.

European markets have a busy day ahead with earnings due to be reported from Deutsche Bank, Sanofi, Dassault Systemes, Banco Santander, Spotify, French Connection, GlaxoSmithKline and Lloyds Banking Group, among others.

Also in focus will be the latest decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to be announced later in the day. U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors digested major technology earnings and geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The Fed wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The central bank is not expected to take any action, but economists expect it to defend its policy to let inflation run hot. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes after the decision is announced.