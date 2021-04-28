Facebook co-founder says free markets are a myth, U.S. needs new capitalism so everyone can prosper

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes told CNBC on Wednesday he believes the U.S. government should take a more active role in building an economic system that delivers broad prosperity.

In an interview on "Squawk Box," Hughes said the new kind of capitalism he envisions is hardly an outlier position following decades of widening disparities between rich and poor Americans.

"What I'm trying to do is describe the broad common sense in America, which, I think, believes that capitalism can work but that there are many varieties of capitalism," Hughes said, adding the way it has been operating "has not worked for most people."

"Instead, we need to have a capitalism where markets are managed, where we have smart regulation, where we have public investment, where we have macro economic management," said Hughes, who left Facebook more than a dozen years ago to work for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Hughes is now co-chair of the Economic Security Project, which is focused on advancing projects and research around a guaranteed income and tougher antitrust enforcement in the U.S.