Facebook is reporting first-quarter earnings after the bell

Facebook is set to release its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

Earnings: $2.37 per share forecast by Refinitiv

$2.37 per share forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $23.67 billion forecast by Refinitiv

$23.67 billion forecast by Refinitiv Daily active users (DAUs): 1.89 billion forecast by FactSet

1.89 billion forecast by FactSet Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.86 billion forecast by FactSet

2.86 billion forecast by FactSet Average revenue per user (ARPU): $8.40 forecast by FactSet

Facebook will be expected to provide further insight into how much impact Apple's recent changes to iOS 14 will have on the social media company's business in the second quarter. Those changes to Apple's iOS ecosystem will likely make it more difficult for the social media company to target ads to iPhone and iPad users.

During the first quarter, Facebook made the decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump from Facebook and Instagram following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That decision is now under review by Facebook's independent Oversight Board, which is expected to make a binding ruling in the coming weeks on whether Trump's accounts should be reinstated.

Facebook's results will come one day after Google reported its first quarter earnings. The search giant beat analysts' expectations with revenue of $55.31 billion, up 34% from the same period a year prior.