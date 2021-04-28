Here's how top Wall Street analysts reacted to Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report

The logos of Google and several of its applications are displayed on a computer screen.

Alphabet's first quarter results led to rising optimism among Wall Street analysts about the rest of the year, earning the company several price target hikes on Wednesday morning.

Google's parent company easily topped expectations for earnings and revenue in the first quarter, and YouTube's advertising business was also strong.

The company's shares were up about 5% in premarket trading to around $2,405. Here's what top Wall Street analysts had to say.