Software giant Microsoft delivered a solid report for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday, but the stock was down slightly in premarket trading as some Wall Street analysts said that the growth was not dramatic enough to satisfy certain investors.

Microsoft beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the quarter, and several segments, including its Azure cloud business, grew faster than anticipated, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Shares were down 2.2% in premarket trading Wednesday. Here's how Wall Street analysts reacted to the report.