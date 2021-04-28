Hotel rates on the rise as travel demand ticks up

If you're thinking of booking that hotel stay you've postponed since the pandemic began, you may want to reserve a room right away.

Nightly rates, while still somewhat lower than those of one year ago, are slowly rising to match or — in some popular destinations — surpass pre-pandemic prices, according to travel booking technology company Koddi.

Over the last 30 to 45 days, Koddi has seen current hotel rates rise to just 5% lower, on average, than at the same time one year ago, compared to as much as 11% lower earlier in 2021, says Deep Kohli, senior director of client services at the Fort Worth, Texas-based firm.

"We expect it to increase based on the demand uptick we are seeing for summer travel," said Kohli, adding that Koddi is seeing airfares rise in concert with hotel rates as demand increases. The week of April 11, U.S. hotel demand was up 13.7%, the second-highest level this year. It had peaked in March for spring break travel.

There is a correlation between vaccination deployment rates and interest in travel, according to Koddi.

"In the U.S., we see a sustained correlation between regions that have comparatively high numbers of vaccinations per hundred people compared to the recovery of the travel intent and travel demand for those areas," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

Accommodations in high-demand regions — near beaches and national parks, for example — are now above pre-Covid levels, Kohli noted, although major metro areas like New York and Chicago are still seeing depressed rates thanks to a slower recovery.