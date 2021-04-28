More $1,400 stimulus checks are sent as the IRS processes tax returns

About 2 million $1,400 stimulus checks have been issued in a seventh batch of payments.

The total number sent to date is now approximately 163 million, or about $384 billion.

This latest round is more than $4.3 billion. It includes approximately 1.1 million direct deposits and about 850,000 paper checks.

The third tranche of stimulus checks was authorized by Congress in March through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The payments are for up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per dependent, to Americans who fulfill certain income and other requirements.

As with previous disbursements of the third stimulus checks, this batch includes money issued to people whose tax returns have recently been processed by the IRS. That applies to people who the government did not previously have on record, as well as those who are due additional "plus-up" payments based on their 2020 returns.

Over 1.2 million payments, or more than $3 billion, went to people who the government did not previously have on file.

Additionally, this new round included more than 730,000 "plus-up" payments, representing more than $1.3 billion.