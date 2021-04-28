Starbucks faces more competition from local beverage brands in China, its biggest market outside the U.S.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a deliveryman as he waits outside a Starbucks store as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 7, 2020.

BEIJING — Investors in China are stepping up their bets that locals will buy more beverages that aren't from Starbucks.

The American coffee giant counts China as its fastest growing market and largest outside the U.S. While a quarterly earnings report Tuesday showed steady expansion, Starbucks said same-store sales growth of 91% in China — up from a contraction last year — missed expectations.

The company attributed the miss to unexpected pandemic-related travel restrictions.

But the market is heating up as investors have their eye on another trend: home-grown beverages.

Less than four months into 2021, Beijing-based business data company Qimingpian counts 14 fundraising deals in China's tea and coffee market. That's the same number as the country saw for all of 2019 and just shy of last year's total of 19, the data showed.

These deals include investments in Hey Tea and Nayuki, tea-based beverage companies that have each reportedly reached valuations of about $2 billion or more in the last several months. Foreign brands illycaffe and Tim Hortons are also raising money for their local ventures.