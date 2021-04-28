Short U.S. and UK bonds as market indecision comes to an end, analysts say

LONDON — The bond market's consolidation is drawing to a close and investors should look to bet against 10-year U.S. Treasurys and U.K. gilts, according to strategists at RBC Capital Markets.

In a note Wednesday, RBC told investors it had taken profits on a trade backing a tightening of the spread between 10-year U.K. gilts and German bunds, while taking outright short positions on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury and U.K. 10-year gilt.

To short a government bond is to open a trade that profits if the price of the bond falls, effectively betting that yields will rise.

This has been a key focus for investors in recent weeks as the prospect of global economic reopening and a potential uptick in inflation prompted concerns that central banks may look to wind down their unprecedented monetary policy support.

The U.S. 10-year yield continued to rise on Wednesday, climbing to 1.6324% by late afternoon trading in Europe. RBC Global Macro Strategist Peter Schaffrik said this trend was now here to stay.

Reopening fears subsiding

Schaffrik suggested that the gathering speed of Covid-19 vaccinations in Europe would assuage concerns about the broader economic reopening, while warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere would see social activity shift outdoors, keeping virus caseloads lower even as restrictions are eased.

"Despite the worrying reports about mutations of the virus, the risk of this development delaying the re-opening has been priced to some degree already," Schaffrik said.

"Meanwhile, there are also first signs that some of the vaccines being used (particularly the mRNA vaccines used predominantly in the US and EU) might be more efficient against the new strains than previously feared."