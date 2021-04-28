Here's what every major analyst expects from Amazon's first-quarter earnings report

Wall Street analysts say Amazon is shaping up to be a post-pandemic winner when it reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell.

Amidst record profits, surging sales and subscriber growth, the momentum is not likely to slow despite the reopening, analysts say.

However, shareholders are looking for that next catalyst to move shares higher with the stock up 6% this year, compared to the Nasdaq Composite, which is up just over 9%.

The company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, remains a top performer. Still, questions remain.

Other commentary to watch for includes news about the upcoming Prime Day date, as well as the CEO transition announced earlier this year.

Here's what analysts expect from Amazon earnings: