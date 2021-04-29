3 ways the pandemic changed what the office will look like

Last spring, CNBC Make It asked workplace experts how the pandemic could change the future of work. Brent Capron, the design director of interiors at architecture firm Perkins and Will's New York studio, predicted workers would come back to the office on a hybrid schedule. They'd continue to do individual focused work from home and convene in office spaces redesigned as "elaborate conference centers" for large gatherings. Companies based in emptied-out and expensive cities would downsize their headquarters and open up regional hubs wherever their employees relocated. Meanwhile, touchless fixtures and sanitation stations would be installed to keep up with increased cleaning efforts. Today, roughly 21% of all employed adults are still working remotely due to the pandemic, and as major companies hit their summer 2021 intended reopening dates, questions about what kind of office they'll return to loom large. Here, Capron revisits his predictions from a year ago and gives new insights into what kind of offices workers will return to in 2021.

Health and wellness, reimagined

A year ago, employers' ideas of keeping onsite workers safe usually meant requiring masks and PPE, limiting physical contact and doing lots and lots of cleaning. As a designer, Capron believed employers would use health-care facilities to guide their reimagined workspaces, such as by installing more touchless fixtures (door sensors, automatic sinks and soap dispensers, voice-activated elevator banks) and building with more durable materials that could stand up to frequent deep-cleaning. But as we learned more about Covid-19's airborne transmission, Capron says building developers have become more focused on creating better ventilation systems for indoor spaces. He adds that he's seen greater demand for buildings with ample natural lighting, as well as access to the outdoors, such as private gardens or balconies where workers can spread out. It's a bigger challenge for offices in dense cities like New York, Capron adds, though he hopes greater attention on air quality could also boost consumer appetite for environmentally friendly innovations in general, like electric vehicles. Employers will continue to encourage wellness in shared spaces, like a cafeteria that serves healthful food options and opens to an outdoor dining area. And Capron is also hopeful the office stockpile of Clorox wipes will stick around long after the virus subsides: "While working from home, we've all gotten used to our own clean spaces, so it would be nice to have an office that's cleaned more often once we're back."

Workers still want private spaces in 'elaborate conference center' office

These days, "there's a sense of optimism that ultimately we will overcome the viral challenge of Covid-19, at least to a level where we feel comfortable convening again," Capron says. Though many workers will split their time between home and office, employers will invite workers back to areas that are spread out but still spark interactions, similar to a coffee shop or co-working space. Meeting rooms will be outfitted with videoconferencing or VR meeting technology to accommodate for workers who remain remote, Capron adds. Last spring, however, he expected that all focused work would be done remotely. But the longer people worked from home, it became clearer that some, especially parents and apartment-dwellers, yearned to get back to the office as soon as possible. For these workers, Capron expects companies will still need to invest in areas for individual focused work, such as building privacy booths or small offices that can be booked by the hour. Larger corporate campuses might also create quiet areas that resemble a library, where individuals or small groups of people can go to a closed-off but still communal location to work. In general, Capron still expects the open office floor plan to stick around, and that cubicles are not coming back.

The office as a status symbol