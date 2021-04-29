5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Wall Street is set to open higher Thursday, with Nasdaq futures especially strong after robust earnings from Apple and Facebook sent those stocks sharply higher in the premarket. Three Dow stocks — McDonald's, Merck and Caterpillar — reported earnings before the bell. The government is set to release its initial look at first-quarter gross domestic product and its weekly look at jobless claims Thursday morning.

Those economic data points come one day after the Federal Reserve held the line on near zero interest rates and asset purchases. Central bankers also reassured markets that monetary policy would remain steady for some time despite a strengthening economy and rising inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped Wednesday. With two days left in April, all three stock benchmarks were solidly in the green for the month.

New York City will reopen in full capacity starting July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. "Our plan is to fully reopen on July 1. We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." The city as of Wednesday had administered more than 6 million doses of Covid vaccines, with roughly 36% of the city's adult population fully vaccinated.