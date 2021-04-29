Hedge funds reversed course on these stocks and are now betting on them

Shopping carts are lined up in front of a Costco store on February 25, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Hedge funds reversed course on a handful of stocks and flipped from shorting the names to buying them long, according to Jefferies.

In general, hedge funds got more cyclical in 2021, shifting to names that benefit as the economy reopens from the pandemic.

"We see that hedge funds continued to get cyclical, as their overweight to this cohort touched 6.3% with 38% of the assets in this group. This is up from an overweight of 1.7% and weight at 30.7% back at the end of August, when these stocks started to perform better," Jefferies U.S. equity strategist Steven DeSanctis told clients.

Using aggregate holdings data of some hedge funds from MSCI, Jefferies analysts identified stocks that hedge funds changed directions on, betting long instead of short.

"The Short to Long portfolio has some very interesting stocks, as always, but the net short weights are all pretty slim. Tech has five names along with Staples," said DeSanctis.

