BioNTech CEO confident Covid vaccine works against 'double mutant' strain identified in India

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNBC on Thursday he is "confident" the company's Covid-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer is effective against a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

The strain, known as B.1.617, contains two key mutations that have been found separately in other coronavirus variants. The variant, also referred to as the "double mutant," was first spotted in India where it's thought by some to be behind a recent surge in new Covid-19 cases there.

The variant has since been identified in other countries, including the United States.

Sahin said the German drugmaker has tested its two-dose vaccine, which is currently not available in India, against similar "double mutants." Based on those data, Sahin said he feels assured the shot will still be protective.

"We are evaluating [the strain] ... and the data will be available in the coming weeks," he told CNBC.

"However, we had similar double mutants in our prior testing and we are confident based on the data we had in the past that we might see a similar fashion of neutralization of this virus. But we will only know it if we have the data in our hands," he added.

In recent months, U.S. health officials have said they are concerned new, highly contagious variants of the virus might one day become skilled at evading the protection of currently authorized vaccines. They are urging Americans to get vaccinated as quickly as possible before new and potentially more dangerous variants emerge.