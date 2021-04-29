CNBC Pro

Longtime venture capitalist Ann Winblad says this is the tech stock to own long term

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Ann Winblad of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners speaks during a panel discussion on the issue of broadband and content providers at the Western Cable Show sponsored by the California Cable Television Association.
Reuters

Longtime tech investor Ann Winblad told CNBC on Thursday she believes Microsoft should be a critical component of any long-term stock portfolio.

The co-founder of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners made the comments on "Squawk Box" one day after shares of Microsoft fell by 2.8% as investors responded to the company's latest quarterly earnings results.

"I don't understand why people sold Microsoft stock," Winblad said, suggesting the move lower Wednesday created a "buying opportunity for everyone." She added, "I do think it is the stock to own long term."

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," made similar comments regarding Microsoft on Wednesday morning

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProCramer says Microsoft is 'the stock to buy' on its post-earnings dip
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProTom Lee says investors are ‘too focused on growth stocks’
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProHedge fund manager Dan Niles is short Tesla, but is betting on electric vehicles with this stock
Jesse Pound
Read More