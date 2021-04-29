Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Despite strong earnings, inflation and higher rates keep enthusiasm in check

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
- A wave of good news washes over a market that was mostly ready for it. An unwaveringly supportive Fed, stupendous upside to AAPL and FB earnings, a 6%+ gross domestic product print and an administration looking to pump more borrowed cash into the household economy. And the market's response is for now diffident, if not an outright "sell the good news" reflex.