Saudi Arabia sees a spike in women joining the workforce, Brookings study shows

A Saudi female employee serves a customer at a hypermarket, newly launched by the operator LuLu and run by a team of women, in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, on February 21, 2021.

The number of Saudi women in the workforce has risen sharply in recent years, according to Brookings Institution.

In late 2018, around 20% of adult women held jobs or were actively looking for one. By the end of 2020, the female labor force participation rate stood at about 33%.

"That is to say that the share of Saudi women in the labor market expanded by an incredible 64 percent in just two years!" Brookings said in a blog post last week.

The authors of the post said there were no clear reasons for the "dramatic change" in Saudi Arabia, but that "one should not underestimate the potential impact of the many reforms that made it easier for women to work over the last few years."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spearheaded initiatives to change economic and societal rules as part of his Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country's economy.

One of the program's aims is to increase women's participation in the workforce to 30%, a goal that has now been achieved.