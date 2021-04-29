Susquehanna upgrades Shopify, says stock still attractive even as growth set to slow

An Apple iPad with the Shopify app is displayed at the entrance to the company's headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

Shopify should be able to sustain its pandemic-era gains and continue to grow, investment firm Susquehanna said in an upgrade note on Thursday.

Shares of the Canadian e-commerce company popped 11.4% on Wednesday after a first-quarter report that showed revenue up more than 100% year over year. Susquehanna analyst John Coffey upgraded the stock to positive from neutral.