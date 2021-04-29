CNBC Pro

Susquehanna upgrades Shopify, says stock still attractive even as growth set to slow

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
An Apple iPad with the Shopify app is displayed at the entrance to the company's headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.
Kevin Van Paassen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shopify should be able to sustain its pandemic-era gains and continue to grow, investment firm Susquehanna said in an upgrade note on Thursday.

Shares of the Canadian e-commerce company popped 11.4% on Wednesday after a first-quarter report that showed revenue up more than 100% year over year. Susquehanna analyst John Coffey upgraded the stock to positive from neutral.

